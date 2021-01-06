Slider
Brooke Stacey making waves in NWHL

Brooke Stacey has been at the top of her class for the Beauts since entering the NWHL. (Photo by Mike Hetzel)

By Josh Giles Writer There’s no shortage of talent in the National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL) including Indigenous player, Brooke Stacey. The 24-year-old forward hails from Kahnawake, Quebec, and the Mohawk player has been making her impact felt in the NWHL. In her rookie season with the Buffalo Beauts, she racked up an impressive 16 points in 14 games. Talent like that has been instilled in her from a young age. “I started skating at the age of two and started playing at the age of four. I played at home mostly with boys until the age of 12 or 13,” she told Turtle Island News. The following year she moved to play at the Ontario Hockey Academy in Cornwall, where she was scouted and made Team Canada’s U18 team….

