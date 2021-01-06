Sports
ticker

Eli Ankou finding success in football

January 6, 2021 2 views
Eli Ankou’s character is like none other. He’s a big man with a big heart towards his own people. (Submitted Photo)

By Josh Giles Writer Eli Ankou is an Indigenous football player with the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League (NFL), and has worked hard for everything he has. But the 26-year-old defensive tackle from Ottawa still has a lot left to prove. Starting a bit later than most NFL players, Ankou was pushed to play the game of football. “I was never really into football when I was younger until I was in middle school,” he told Turtle Island News. “Family and friends told me that I should get into it because I was a big kid. So, I started in eighth grade and it really took off from there.” Along the way, a coach named Victor Tedondo took Ankou under his wing and believed that he had what…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Laforme’s rookie year will have to wait again, but he is looking forward to going on the ice.
Sports

OHL delaying start of the season

January 6, 2021 10

The OHL has pushed their season back again. With Ontario in a state of lockdown, there…

Read more
With the new contract, Ethan Bear will make his impact with the Oilers for at least two more seasons.
Sports

Oilers re-sign Bear

January 6, 2021 14

By Josh Giles Writer Edmonton Oilers fan favourite Ethan Bear has re-signed with the team in…

Read more