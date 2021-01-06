Eli Ankou finding success in football

By Josh Giles Writer Eli Ankou is an Indigenous football player with the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League (NFL), and has worked hard for everything he has. But the 26-year-old defensive tackle from Ottawa still has a lot left to prove. Starting a bit later than most NFL players, Ankou was pushed to play the game of football. “I was never really into football when I was younger until I was in middle school,” he told Turtle Island News. “Family and friends told me that I should get into it because I was a big kid. So, I started in eighth grade and it really took off from there.” Along the way, a coach named Victor Tedondo took Ankou under his wing and believed that he had what…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice