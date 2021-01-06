New COVID-19 cases, Six Nations can book tests online

By Turtle Island News staff Six Nations has come into 2021 with nine more cases of COVID-19. The Six Nations COVID-19 page says Six Nations now has nine active cases of COVID-19 since the new year began. The new cases brings Six Nations total cases to 115 with 103 resolved. There has been one death. The latest case was posted Tuesday Jan 5. Community members can now book COVID-19 tests online. In a press release issued Jan. 4 the COVID-19 Information and assessment Centre will offer online booking and a new drive-thru road map to help community members get a better idea of the route. This online booking tool allows community members to book testing online in a 5-step process. Make sure to have health numbers on hand. Although calling-in…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice