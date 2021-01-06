Sports
ticker

OHL delaying start of the season

January 6, 2021 1 view
Laforme’s rookie year will have to wait again, but he is looking forward to going on the ice.

The OHL has pushed their season back again. With Ontario in a state of lockdown, there won’t be any hockey being played at this level for at least a few more weeks. The announcement came from the OHL Commissioner’s office recently. “After meeting with our Board of Governors and General Managers, the OHL has made the decision to delay the start of the 2020-21 season. Training camps had been scheduled to begin in mid-January, many players were set to report to their teams in early January, and games were scheduled to commence on February 2, 2021.” A few of those players come from Six Nations. One of which is Steven Laforme who was hoping to have his rookie season with the Ottawa 67’s. Unfortunately, everything Laforme has worked towards will…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

With the new contract, Ethan Bear will make his impact with the Oilers for at least two more seasons.
Sports

Oilers re-sign Bear

January 6, 2021 9

By Josh Giles Writer Edmonton Oilers fan favourite Ethan Bear has re-signed with the team in…

Read more
Local News

2020 – Year in Review

January 6, 2021 20

Jan 1 2020 Six Nations man wins big in lottery Six Nations man Randolph Miller was…

Read more