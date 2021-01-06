OHL delaying start of the season

The OHL has pushed their season back again. With Ontario in a state of lockdown, there won’t be any hockey being played at this level for at least a few more weeks. The announcement came from the OHL Commissioner’s office recently. “After meeting with our Board of Governors and General Managers, the OHL has made the decision to delay the start of the 2020-21 season. Training camps had been scheduled to begin in mid-January, many players were set to report to their teams in early January, and games were scheduled to commence on February 2, 2021.” A few of those players come from Six Nations. One of which is Steven Laforme who was hoping to have his rookie season with the Ottawa 67’s. Unfortunately, everything Laforme has worked towards will…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice