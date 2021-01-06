Editorial
ticker

Politicians are not above rules

January 6, 2021 1 view

Across the country people have stayed home from annual family vacations and travel, from visiting loved ones in hospital or seeing elderly parents. They have waved through windows, driven by in vehicles festooned with balloons to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries and special family events. They work from home, struggle with helping their children with at home teaching, they are doing what they can to stop a virus from spreading. Your heart can’t help but break for everyone. So what could possibly have been in the minds of politicians at the federal, provincial and even the band level to think it is okay to travel, to go on vacation anywhere after daring to put policy in place to stop the general public from travelling. How could any politician think it was okay…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Brooke Stacey has been at the top of her class for the Beauts since entering the NWHL. (Photo by Mike Hetzel)
Slider

Brooke Stacey making waves in NWHL

January 6, 2021 9

By Josh Giles Writer There’s no shortage of talent in the National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL)…

Read more
This may be the last time that Cam Sault will suit up for the Hamilton Steelhawks. (Photo by Josh Giles)
Sports

Allan Cup Hockey (ACH) Cancels season

January 6, 2021 15

Allan Cup Hockey (ACH) has already had to shorten the season, but now they have announced…

Read more