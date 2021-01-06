Politicians are not above rules

Across the country people have stayed home from annual family vacations and travel, from visiting loved ones in hospital or seeing elderly parents. They have waved through windows, driven by in vehicles festooned with balloons to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries and special family events. They work from home, struggle with helping their children with at home teaching, they are doing what they can to stop a virus from spreading. Your heart can’t help but break for everyone. So what could possibly have been in the minds of politicians at the federal, provincial and even the band level to think it is okay to travel, to go on vacation anywhere after daring to put policy in place to stop the general public from travelling. How could any politician think it was okay…



