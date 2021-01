Federal schools at Six Nations are scheduled to re-open Feb., 1. The schools IL Thomas, Oliver M Smith K, Emily C General Elementary and Jamieson/JC Hill, Elementary are scheduled to open. However that opening could be delayed if COVID numbers rise, a “placemat” from the Six Nations Elected Council said. Students are in “charts” but details are not readily available. No information was supplied on students who stay home….



