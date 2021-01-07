First rounds of COVID vaccine doses arrive in Grande Prairie area 

By Brad Quarin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Hope for the end of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions has been stoked by the arrival of the first vaccine doses at the end of December.

Grande Prairie and area received 1,000 doses of Moderna vaccine Dec. 30, following 975 doses of Pfizer vaccine Dec. 24, said Jessica Lucenko, Alberta Health communications director.

“Doses will be offered to continuing care facilities in Grande Prairie and surrounding area – focusing first on facilities with the most vulnerable residents,” Lucenko said.

“Alberta Health Services works directly with the facility operators to arrange immunization of residents.

“The vaccine will be administered on-site.”

The Alberta government expects more shipments of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in early January, according to Alberta Health.

As of Monday, 26,269 doses have been administered throughout the province, representing 57 per cent of the current stock.

Long-term care and designated supportive living facility residents are the focus of the initial immunization efforts, according to the government.

They will be followed by seniors 75 and over and First Nations reserve residents 65 and over, according to Alberta Health.

Lucenko said before the vaccine is distributed in Horse Lake First Nation, Alberta Health is working with Indigenous Services Canada on a distribution plan.

According to a statement released by Alberta Health Services, AHS is recruiting more staff to conduct immunizations despite claiming it has enough workers.

AHS is recruiting to ensure immunizations are rolled out “as quickly as possible as more vaccine becomes available,” according to the statement.

AHS is seeking health care retirees, undergraduate nurses and community pharmacists and anyone interested can visit ahs.ca/careers to learn more.

The first person to receive a COVID vaccine in Grande Prairie was Kristen Davis, an ICU registered nurse at Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, according to AHS.

She received it before Christmas.

“When I got the email that we were going to get the vaccine, I literally cried with relief,” Davis told AHS.

“I have seen firsthand how severe COVID can become.”

According to Deena Hin- shaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer, the Moderna vaccine is more readily transportable than the Pfizer vaccine and can be offered to more vulnerable people.

Doses were also distributed in the North Zone to St. Paul, as well as Edmonton, Red Deer, Calgary, Medicine Hat and Lethbridge.

The second phase of immunizations is expected to begin by April and the target groups to be vaccinated have yet to be determined, according to the Alberta government.

The third phase will see vaccinations available to everyone and is expected to begin later in the year.

Brad Quarin is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Town & Country News. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Add Your Voice