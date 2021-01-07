Outspoken activist arrested for involvement in land dispute at Caledonia

Six Nations Police arrested a well known social activist who had been staying at Chiefswood Cabins over the holidays. (Facebook Photo)

By Lynda Powless

Editor

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- A Kingston, man with a history of social activism involved in supporting the Six Nations land rights protest in Caledonia was arrested Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021 after he was found staying at Six Nations newly constructed Chiefswood Park log cabins built to encourage tourism to the community,.

Six Nations Police arrested Alexander Hundert, 40 of Kingston, Ontario Jan 5th at one of the cabins he had been staying in over the Christmas holidays. Hundert was turned over to OPP who held a warrant for his arrest on charges of Mischief and Disobeying a Court Order stemming from an injunction issued by Justice John Harper in August preventing anyone from occupying the McKenzie Meadows housing development at Caledonia that is now site of a Six Nations land rights demonstration dubbed 1492 Land Back Lane. Hundert was held for bail and released on a $15,000 surety.

Hundert had been involved with Land Defenders at 1492 Land Back Lane. He is a well known outspoken social activist who had been convicted to 13.5 months in prison for his involvement in the 2010 Toronto G20 protest. He was dubbed a ringleader but only served five months. He was accused at the time of creating a “target list” of places for protesters to take direct action against that included banks or political offices.

Hundert has been known as an outspoken supporter of Indigenous Rights issues including the controversial Grassy Narrows mercury contamination of the watershed and he has spoken in support of the Anishnaabe community of Trout Lake and their ongoing battle against a hydro dam development. OPP described the one time radio host, at the time of issuing a warrant for his arrest, as having ” a history of anarchist behaviour and involvement in influencing uhlawful and violent activities.”

In addition OPP also arrested Estefania Alfonso-Falcon, 26, of Bradford Ontario Jan., 3rd on charges of Mischief and Disobey a Court Order.

On Dec., 28, OPP arrested Lyncoln Staats, 28 of Six Nations and dcharged him with Mischief. Assault Police and Intimidation.

OPP have arrested 37 people to date in the ongoing land dispute and have arrest warrants for 15 more.

Six Nations Elected Council voted in a closed meeting Tuesday to ban Hundert from the community.

The cabin was rented through Airbnb a travel site that allows individuals to book places .

