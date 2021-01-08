Health Canada vaccinates staff at federal health centre against COVID-19 without telling Six Nations Elected Council

COVID-19 Numbers increased on Friday, Jan., 8, 2021

By Victoria Gray

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-COVID-19 vaccinations have started on Six Nations of the Grand River, but Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) didn’t know it was happening.

Councillor Helen Miller said they found out vaccines were being administered from Turtle Island News.

“Health Canada didn’t tell the (Six Nations Elected) council nor did anyone from Public Health tell council that staff at Gan Yohs was getting vaccinated today,” Miller said.

Miller was contacted by Turtle Island News after the newspaper learned the vaccinations were taking place Friday Jan., 8 2021.

While COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the community, Turtle Island News learned that Dr. Andrea East, a family practice physician on Six Nations, who also provides care at the Iroquois Lodge Nursing Home received the first of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine on Friday at the Gane Yohs Community Health Centre on Chiefswood Road along with other staff at the lodge.

East posted a photograph of herself receiving the vaccination Friday afternoon on Facebook and wrote, “grateful to Six Nations of the Grand River for providing me with the Pfizer vaccination today. Ready to be of service to assist with the vaccine rollout for anyone who wants it! # Let’s Roll Primary Care, first responders, all allied healthcare workers this is what we do best!”

Meanwhile, hours later at 3 p.m. Chief Mark Hill gave his weekly radio update and told the community lodge staff were scheduled for vaccinations in Hamilton.

“Vaccines are only being administered in hospitals and long-term care staff are being transported to Hamilton Health Sciences in the immediate future,” he said.

He said he hoped the community would receive doses of the Moderna vaccine next week for long-term care residents, but Premiere Doug Ford told Ontarians in a press conference Friday morning that all of the Moderna vaccines were slated to go to Northern communities due to its higher storage temperature.

COVID-19 cases on Six Nations of the Grand River have risen by two.

The Six Nations COVID-19 website shows nine active cases in the community on Friday afternoon with two new cases in the last 24 hours.

On Thursday Six Nations reported four new cases.

Hill also said the vaccination task force was established and has completed several meetings and is working to determine which vulnerable communities members were in line to receive the vaccine.

“We are working diligently,” he said. “We are hopeful vaccines for the general population will arrive in coming weeks.”

A representative from the Six Nations COVID-19 assessment centre said test results can take anywhere from two to eight days to come back because tests are sent out for processing. Other facilities may be able to offer results faster because they process tests on site.

Susan Bertrand, an Indian Affairs official said tests that are sent out go to a lab in Hamilton for processing.

“COVID-19 specimens are processed through the provincial laboratory network. Persons can access their results through the provincial on-line system, or via their health care provider,” she said in an email.

There has been a total of 121 cases and one death in the community.

In the last seven days the assessment centre has administered 155 tests, there are 5 people waiting on test results and 44 people in the community have presented with symptoms. The most affected group in the community continues to be those aged 20-39, followed closely by those aged 40-64 and females account for 51.4 per cent of cases.

For more information or to book a test visit https://www.sixnationscovid19.ca/.

Add Your Voice