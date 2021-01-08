Six Nations COVID-19 numbers rise again

COVID-19 cases on Six Nations of the Grand River have risen by four.

The Six Nations COVID-19 website shows seven active cases in the community on Friday morning with four new cases in the last 24 hours.

A representative from the Six Nations COVID-19 assessment centre said test results can take anywhere from two to eight days to come back because tests are sent out for processing. Other facilities may be able to offer results faster because they process tests on site.

Susan Bertrand, an Indian Affairs official said tests that are sent out “are processed through the provincial laboratory network. Persons can access their results through the provincial on-line system, or via their health care provider.”

There has been a total of 119 cases and one death in the community.

In the last seven days the assessment centre has administered 155 tests, there are 5 people waiting on test results and 44 people in the community have presented with symptoms. The most affected group in the community continues to be those aged 20-39, followed closely by those aged 40-64 and females account for 51.4 per cent of cases.

For more information or to book a test visit https://www.sixnationscovid19.ca/.

