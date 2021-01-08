Daily
Six Nations Police raid seizes large quantity of Fentanyl seven people face charges

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Seven Six Nations people are facing a series of  drug charges after Six Nations Police raided a Pine Crescent home Wednesday, January 6th 2021.

Six Nations Police said they executed a Section 11 Controlled Drugs and Substances Act Search Warrant at  the Pine Crescent residence on Pine Crescent. and as a result of the investigation seven people were arrested and face a number of charges. Police seized 143 grams of blue/purple/green in colour Fentanyl with a street value of $57,000 along with 9 grams of Cocaine, Oxycodone and Methadone. A large quantity of Canadian currency was also seized along with two motor vehicles and suspected stolen property.

As a result  Jason Immel, 44, Timothy Martin, 31, Rayal Anderson, 31, Kolton General, 25, Rylan Vanevery, 30, all of Ohsweken, were held for a formal bail hearing.   Karisa Nanticoke, 32, from Ohsweken was released on an Undertaking. A young offender was also arrested who cannot be identified, was also charged.

They all face charges of:
Possession For the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl
Possession For the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
Possession For the Purpose of Trafficking – Oxycodone
Possession For the Purpose of Trafficking – Methadone
Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000
Tampering with Vehicle Identification Number

