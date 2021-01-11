Brantford to go ahead with former Arrowdale Municipal Golf Course plans, court dismisses review application

BRANTFORD, ON: The city of Brantford is going ahead with its plan to sell a portion of the former Arrowdale Municipal Golf Course and build a public park after the Ontario Divisional Court dismissed an appliciation for a judicial review against the city .

Know Your City filed the applicaiton August 12th 2020. The Ontario Divisional court did not overturn or invalidate the council’s decision after releasing its decision Monday Jan., 11 2021.

The application had asked the Court to review the City’s decision to sell a portion of the municipally owned property operated as Arrowdale Municipal Golf Course until November 16, 2020. Oral argument took place on December 11, 2020 and on January 11, 2021 the Divisional Court released its decision.

In a statement the city said the “Court’s decision did not overturn or invalidate Council’s decision to sell a portion of the Arrowdale property or to develop a portion of the former Arrowdale Municipal Golf Course into a public park. Absent an appeal of the Divisional Court’s decision the City will move forward with the sale of 31.97 acres of land to Elite M.D. and will continue to develop a community park which will be available to all residents, not just golfers, year round.”

The resolution of Council, approved on December 17, 2019 directed City staff to dispose of the Arrowdale Municipal Golf Course through a transparent, fair and open process. The City then entered into an agreement of purchase and sale with Elite M.D. and a portion of the Arrowdale property is currently under contract to be sold. The proceeds of the sale, less costs associated with the sale, will be allocated to affordable housing within the City of Brantford. In addition, the tax revenues generated from the redevelopment of the Arrowdale property will be transferred annually into a reserve fund dedicated to affordable housing initiatives to help support some of our community’s most vulnerable residents, the city said.

The city also plans to continue to develop a 17 acre park on a portion of the former Arrowdale Municipal Golf Course. Before a final park design is selected residents will have the opportunity to provide input on which of the three concept designs currently shortlisted for the park that they like best. Public opportunities to provide input online will begin in the near future. For more information on when and how to provide your input please visit brantford.ca/reimaginingarrowdale.

Add Your Voice