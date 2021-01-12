EMS can now get COVID 19 vaccines; Fort McMurray sees two new cases, 38 recoveries 

By Sarah Williscraft

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Paramedics and emergency medical technicians are now eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines as the province hastens its vaccination rollout.

However, Alberta has already used most of its existing vaccine stockpile. If more doses do not arrive soon, Premier Jason Kenney said at a Monday press conference the province could run out of vaccines by next week.

The province expects to hit 50,000 doses by the end of today.

There are plans to vaccinate seniors over 75, as well as elders above the age of 65 living on First Nations communities, “very soon.”

By the end of the month, Kenney said the goal is to be able to administer 50,000 COVID-19 vaccines weekly. By late March, that weekly goal is 200,000 doses.

“This is dependent on the number of vaccines we receive,” said Kenney.

During a Thursday conference call with all premiers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Kenney said on Monday his counterparts pressed the federal government on the urgency of getting more vaccines quickly.

Kenney said Alberta is expecting 677,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines by late March. This means Alberta’s ability to deliver vaccines will “far, far outstrip the incoming supply,” said Kenney.

Both Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw acknowledged public concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine, but assured Albertans they were safe to get.

Hinshaw said only seven adverse reactions have been reported after vaccination, but the reactions were not necessarily caused by the vaccine. The reactions were minor, including diarrhea and rashes. There were three reports of allergic reactions, but none were determined to be anaphylactic.

“What we have seen so far is consistent with what was reported in the vaccine trials,” she said. “It is common to see side effects like fever or muscle aches after a vaccine. This is a sign that the immune system is working to build antibodies.”

In the case of allergic reactions, an allergy assessment will determine if it is safe to get a second dose.

“There’s always an element in the public who are anti-vaccine generally and who are sceptical about vaccines,” said Kenney.

“Those who are hardcore committed to that position? I think that’s a group that’s almost impossible to persuade.”

Sarah Williscraft is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of Fort McMurray Today. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

