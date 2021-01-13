Local News
A worldwide pandemic, unruly council and arson hit Elected Chief Mark Hill’s first year in office

January 13, 2021 130 views
Elected Chief Mark Hill

By Lynda Powless Editor A community divided, underfunded programs coupled with environmental and land issues, a struggling business economy  and you have Six Nations, Canada’s most populated First Nations community.. Major issues for any political leader but add a worldwide pandemic and you have entered the first year of office for Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill, the community’s youngest elected chief at 29. Turtle Island News spoke with Elected Chief Hill in an exclusive interview looking back at his first year in office. “It’s been a crazy, crazy 2020 but I remain optimistic and hopeful for 2021,” he said. One can’t help but feel for the Elected Chief, any veteran politician would be relieved the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t happen on his watch. But for Mark Hill it was a…

