Carolyn King: culture and history leads to Order of Canada

January 13, 2021 30 views
Carolyn King (Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation FB photo)

By Victoria Gray Writer Carolyn King wants to bring people together. So she is using her passion for educating people about Indigenous rights, culture and history to make that happen. Last week that passion was recognized when the resident of Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation was made a Member of the Order of Canada on Dec. 30. Although no ceremony has been scheduled due to COVID-19, King received a call shortly before the announcement to accept the order and was shocked the order was for her, she thought they must want her to give a reference for someone else. “It’s pleasantly surprising. During my talks about cross cultural awareness I usually take my eagle feather. I talk about what it is and what it means to Indigenous people. It’s…

