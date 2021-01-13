Fire destroys home, local man loses everything

By Lynda Powless Editor A Six Nations man has been left homeless after fire destroyed his single story home early Tuesday morning. Roger Maracle was lucky to escape injury after fire broke out in his home on Onondaga home around 2 a.m. Tuesday, January, 12, 2021. Standing in front of the gutted home he said he was sleeping when fire hit. “I heard the front windows crack and break. That’s what woke me up,” he said. Everything he owned was destroyed. “Everything’s gone,” he said. He said a neighbour gave him some clothes to put on when he escaped the burning house. He said he didn’t know what caused the fire. “Whether it was a cord or someone set it on fire. I don’t know but someone ran into my…
