Letters: If I had a voice

In my opinion. If I had a voice, I would ask Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett what is the difference between a vote for “Absolute Surrender” and a vote for “Fee Simple”? (Indian Act Sec. 39) To me there is none. I think it was a ploy to get clear title to all our land. Is that entrapment? Then I would ask how can Indigenous Affairs Band Council Chief sign away our land under “fee Simple” (Burtch Land). There was a vote. “Fee Simple was voted down. So what legal authority did Indigenous Affairs Band Council have to sign away our land? Then I would ask, how can the Province give away land they do not own? If they owned the land they would not have to ask to have…
Related Posts
Ottawa announces $1.2B more to help Indigenous communities fight COVID 19 pandemic
January 13, 2021 15
OTTAWA- Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says Ottawa will spend $1.2 billion in new funding to…
Pot holes, landslide – residents struggle for decade trying to get home
January 13, 2021 79
Six Nations Sixth Line Road over a decade of potholes and a landlside By Victoria Gray…