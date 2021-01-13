Letters: If I had a voice

In my opinion. If I had a voice, I would ask Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett what is the difference between a vote for “Absolute Surrender” and a vote for “Fee Simple”? (Indian Act Sec. 39) To me there is none. I think it was a ploy to get clear title to all our land. Is that entrapment? Then I would ask how can Indigenous Affairs Band Council Chief sign away our land under “fee Simple” (Burtch Land). There was a vote. “Fee Simple was voted down. So what legal authority did Indigenous Affairs Band Council have to sign away our land? Then I would ask, how can the Province give away land they do not own? If they owned the land they would not have to ask to have…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice