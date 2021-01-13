Pot holes, landslide – residents struggle for decade trying to get home

Six Nations Sixth Line Road over a decade of potholes and a landlside By Victoria Gray Writer When a portion of Sixth Line Road collapsed into the Grand River in 2010 former Elected Chief Bill Montour told The Turtle Island News, “it could take a while” to get the road fixed, but Rod Whitlow never imagined it could take more than a decade to fix and pave the road. “My thought is, it’s been taken off the books, it’s just never ever going to be fixed, so I’m trying to get an answer from council and public works if that’s the case to find out what the other options are,” Whitlow said. Coun. Helen Miller said she’s been trying to get the road paved since long before the collapse, but…



