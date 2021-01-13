Six Nations Long Term Care staff receive vaccinations

By Victoria Gray Writer At least one long-term care physician at Six Nations has received a COVID-19 vaccination, but a miscommunication on vaccines being given out left the Six Nations community in the dark . A family practice physician on Six Nations, who also provides care at the Iroquois Lodge Nursing Home received the first of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine on Friday at Hamilton Health Sciences. Dr. Andrea East posted a Selfie of herself on Facebook Friday, Jan., 8, 2021,and wrote, “grateful to Six Nations of the Grand River for providing me with the Pfizer vaccination today. Ready to be of service to assist with the vaccine rollout for anyone who wants it! # Let’s Roll Primary Care, first responders, all allied healthcare workers this is what we do best!”…



