Stay Home! Be Safe!

Stay Home! The Ontario government is pleading with people to stay home. The health care system is on the verge of being overwhelmed. Modelling revealed Tuesday showed dangerously high rates of COVID-19 Six Nations is surrounded by hot zones and needs to take heed. As of press time the Six Nations Elected Council had not issued any response to Ontario’s State of Emergency and Stay At Home orders. But First Nations who depend heavily on stores off reserve for everything from groceries to shoes needs to pay attention. You need to be careful walking into those zones to ensure you don’t bring the virus back. The new restrictions are in place effective 12:01 a.m. Thursday. What’s going into effect. Employers are being told to send employees home if possible. Gatherings…



