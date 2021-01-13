Turtle Island Lacrosse looking towards 2021

By Josh Giles Writer Since entering the scene in August, Turtle Island Lacrosse (T.I.L.) has been doing a phenomenal job in outreach to help kids understand the game of lacrosse better. From the camps, to establishing partnerships and scholarships, they have grown at unprecedented levels in about half a year. But as they plan for 2021, they are more in a waiting period as of now to see when things will be re-opening. “We’re in that stage right now where COVID is hindering us from travelling,” Randy Staats told Turtle Island News, “We’re just hanging right now, but we have some plans in the works. We want to do at least 24 different camps this year. We’re going to be moving along with our clothing line with Epic and the…
