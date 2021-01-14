First Nations battling fear, reluctance, among elders to get vaccinated 

By Nicole Wong

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Some First Nation elders are still hesitant to receive immunization against the COVID-19 virus due to doubts and beliefs.

Currently, 67% of Manitoba’s active COVID-19 cases are from First Nation populations.

As of Jan. 13, there were 1,967 active cases among First Nations people with 40 current hospitalizations and nine in intensive care units (ICU).

“The trouble with the vaccine is that there are some stories from the media; people get wind about that and develop some concerns. We try to assure Elders that the vaccine is quite safe and that it means to help,” said Chief Larson Anderson of Norway House Cree Nation.

“We are doing our best in promoting the vaccine as best as we can. People will feel safe when they take them.”

The vaccines were administered to elders in seven First Nation communities who are over 70 of age as well as care home workers.

Approximately 90 people have received the Moderna vaccine at the Norway House Cree Nation.

Initially, three elders were reluctant to take the vaccine, but after discussions with a doctor, they decided it was for the best.

Twenty elders from the York Factory First Nation (YFFN) should have received their vaccinations by Wednesday.

Some elders from YFFN refused to receive the first batch of vaccination as they wanted to wait for others to get vaccinated first or they did not believe in western medicine.

“We are finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel as the vaccinations are rolling. The challenge for not only us as First Nations, but to society in general, is that there is a lot of fear behind it,” said Chief Leroy Constant of York Factory First Nation.

“The fear is mostly about, `Why are they giving it to First Nations people first? Why do we have to be the first ones to try it?’ That is simply because we are the most at risk.”

Two hundred doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived in Cross Lake on Jan. 7. That day, one elder stepped forward to be the first to receive the vaccination at the Pimicikamak Cree Nation (PCN).

Councillor Mervin Garrick with Chief David Monias of PCN met the plane which brought in the first shipments of the vaccine into Cross Lake.

As he is more than 70 in age, Garrick was eligible to receive the vaccination first.

“I didn’t feel anything after the shot. I felt alright coming out of the nursing station, they kept me there for a while to make sure everything was fine,” he said.

“I have nothing negative to say about the vaccine. We have been all waiting for the vaccine for a few months already. Now it is here, and we all should try to get it.”

Two elders from the PCN refused to take the vaccine. The reason they gave was that had never taken any type of vaccination before and did not see the need to start now.

“As a chief, I fought hard to bring this vaccine into our community. It is not my job to force people to take it, it is their right to say yes or no, but they must say it with informed decision-making” said Monias.

“We have to educate them, and we make sure that they know the pros and cons of taking it. Our elders who have taken the vaccine are speaking volumes about it, and we will also continue to do so.”

Nicole Wong is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

