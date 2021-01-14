Daily
National News

Investigation unit looks into allegation RCMP officer hit dog with vehicle 

January 14, 2021 27 views

WINNIPEG-An RCMP officer in northern Manitoba is under investigation for allegedly hitting a dog with a police vehicle.

RCMP say they received a report last Thursday that an officer who was on duty intentionally struck a dog sitting on a road in the First Nations community of Pukatawagan.

The dog has not been found and police say they do not know what condition it’s in.

The Independent Investigation Unit, which reviews allegations against police in Manitoba, is looking into the matter.

RCMP won’t identify the officer, but say the officer has not returned to the community and has been placed on administrative duties.

In a written statement, Manitoba RCMP headquarters says it takes the allegation seriously.

“The RCMP has dogs that are an important part of our investigative teams and many of our officers work with rescue groups to help animals find homes.”

The investigation unit is seeking witnesses who have information or video footage of what happened.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021

