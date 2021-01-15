PLEASE DON’T CALL 911 FOR COVID-19 QUESTIONS

(LONDON, ON) – Call-takers at the Provincial Communications Centre London (PCCL) have seen an increase in the number of callers looking for information on the latest public health initiatives introduced by the Province of Ontario.

Please remember that 911 is reserved for emergency calls only.

For accurate and up-to-date information on provincial pandemic-related regulations, please visit the Province of Ontario’s COVID-19 page at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/zones-and-restrictions.

To learn more about COVID-19 support services, visit https://www.211oncovid19.ca/ or call the hotline at 211 for assistance. 211 is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week and service is available in 150 languages.

Add Your Voice