Six Nations moving to black alert level Jan., 18th 12:01 a.m.

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations is now moving into the black level of its COVID-19 pandemic response Jan., 18th.
The announcement came in a Facebook Post Friday morning saying Six Nations Elected Council passed a motion in a closed meeting to make the move Jan., 18th at 12:01 a.m. after a recommendation from the Emergency Control Group (ECG). The ECG is made up band and emergency services representatives.
The move to the highest level, is the result of increasing COVID-19 cases at Six Nations and in surrounding communities the posting says.
The move means restrictions on gatherings outside your immediate household, but allows single-member households to gather with only one other household
-A stay at home advisory
-Avoid all non-essential travel, unless for essential purposes includes work, health care and groceries
Business are being advised to offer delivery, curbisde and contactless business transactions
Schools and day cares are closed . Federal schools have a new re-opening date of Feb., 10, 2021.
-Also closed are gyms, the bingo hall, sports facilities and personal care services
-Essential workers only to work within all community workplaces subject to the discretion of each business management.
-Cross border travel is being discouraged unless for essential work or compassionate family issues.
Six Nations Elected Council says it is working on a notice outlining what they consider to be essential businesses within the community.