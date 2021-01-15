Daily
National News

Small but successful Indigenous deer hunt inside Killbear Provincial Park 

January 15, 2021 42 views

By John McFadden

 Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Eleven adult male deer, or bucks, were harvested by hunters from the Shawanaga and Wasauksing First Nations during last month’s controlled harvest inside Killbear Provincial Park west of Parry Sound.

The figures were released Jan. 11, by Shawanaga band manager Adam Good.

It was the first time since the park opened in 1964 that Indigenous  hunters were allowed inside the park boundary in order to harvest deer  on their traditional and treaty hunting grounds.

It was held from Dec. 15 to 18 and the park was closed to the public  for the hunt for safety reasons. Hunters were restricted to shotguns  only.

Good said that 15 hunters in total from the two territories took part in the event.

There had been concerns that protesters, who had expressed opposition  to the harvest on social media, might also try to invade the park for  the harvest but Good said that never materialized.

“We were thinking that there could’ve been some sort of petition or a  protest but that never occurred. It wasn’t a huge hunt. The number of  hunters was low  there were some COVID scares but it was good for the  first start. It was more about awareness,” Good said.

He added that the harvest was the culmination of years of  negotiations between park staff, other officials and the two First Nations.

Good said that it is not yet clear if the harvest will become an  annual event. He said they may look at making it a bow hunt in the  future.

He added that youngsters and Elders also accompanied the hunters  with a goal of educating the young people about responsible harvesting  on land that had used been used by Indigenous hunters for hundreds of  years.

Good said that the two First Nations will work with the park on just exactly what future hunts might look like.

Prior to the hunt getting underway, Good said that a prayer and smudging ceremony was held.

Both chiefs, Shawanaga’s Wayne Pamajewon and Warren Tabobondung,  took part, he added. Good said that some hunters also brought their  families with them for the historic harvest.

“The (kids) were amazed. It’s a learning experience and they loved  being outdoors. It’s something you can’t teach in the classroom. It’s  being outdoors and experiencing it first hand. It was a life lesson that  the youth won’t soon forget,” Good said.

“They now understand that this is traditional territory where they  can exercise their rights whether that be hunting, fishing or picking  berries.”

Good said the venison from the harvest has been shared with community  members, particularly Elders. He added that the food was appreciated by  all, especially during the global pandemic when getting out of the home  to shop has been more complicated.

“The meat was delivered to the Elders’ homes. They were very  thankful. The Elders always enjoy receiving venison or moose,” Good  said.

Kenton Otterbein, education leader for the park, stated in an email that the harvest went off without a hitch.

John McFadden is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter covering Indigenous issues for MuskokaRegion.com, ParrySound.com and Simcoe.com.  His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local  Journalism Initiative.

 

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

PLEASE DON’T CALL 911 FOR COVID-19 QUESTIONS

January 15, 2021 21

(LONDON, ON) – Call-takers at the Provincial Communications Centre London (PCCL) have seen an increase in…

Read more
Daily

Six Nations goes to Black Alert, businesses still open

January 15, 2021 107

By Victoria Gray Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-  Just as Six Nations announced it was…

Read more

Leave a Reply