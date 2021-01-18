Daily
Six Nations mourns the death of noted businessman R. Kenneth Hill

January 18, 2021 1829 views

Six Nations has lost one of its most successful  businessmen with the death of multi-millionaire R. Kenneth Hill, one of the owners in in the largest Indigenous tobacco company in the world, Grand River Enteprises.

GRE president Steve Williams confirmed to Turtle Island News  Mr. Hill passed  Monday January 18, 2021  at his home in Miami, Florida.

Mr. Hill is one of the wealthiest Indigenous businessmen in Canada and well known in his home community of Six Nations where he has also launched a number of businesses providing employment to hundreds of people and was involved in a number of charitable donations.  He is survived by his children and extended family members. He was also the uncle of Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill.

Grand River Enterprises has asked for privacy for the family at this time.

Turte Island News would like to expresse its condolences to his family.

 

