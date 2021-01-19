Daily
National News

Montreal mayor wants homeless exempted from curfew in wake of Innu man’s death 

January 19, 2021 28 views

Montreal’s mayor is calling on the provincial government to exempt homeless people from the provincewide pandemic curfew.

Valerie Plante made the request today following the weekend death of Raphael “Napa” Andre, a 51-year-old Innu man found dead in a portable toilet not far from a homeless shelter he frequented.

Andre often spent time at a day centre for the homeless called The Open Door, which was forced to close its overnight service last month following a COVID-19 outbreak.

He visited the centre Saturday evening and was found dead Sunday morning, after the shelter had closed.

Plante says the curfew between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., scheduled to last until at least Feb. 8, is creating an untenable situation for the city’s most vulnerable.

The mayor says on most nights the city’s overnight shelters are either at 95 per cent capacity or filled up.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2021.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Ontario to implement digital evidence management system for police 

January 19, 2021 36

By Liam Casey THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO-Ontario plans to implement a digital evidence management system for…

Read more
Daily

Tribal leaders blast congressman opposed to Biden nomination 

January 19, 2021 32

DULUTH, Minn-A group of Native American tribes in a Minnesota congressman’s district is rebuking him for…

Read more

Leave a Reply