New OPP detachment opens in Moosonee 

By Dariya Baiguzhiyeva

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A new OPP detachment has opened its doors in Moosonee.

The $20-million facility has 11 holding cells, closed-circuit television technology (CCTV), a modern infrastructure design to meet technological requirements and other security features, according to a Ministry of the Solicitor General news release

Located at 16 Butcher Rd., the approximately 18,000-square-foot facility is a satellite station that is a part of the OPP James Bay Detachment.

“This modern, new workspace allows our Moosonee detachment members to enhance their policing services and support to many vast, remote communities and First Nations territories that present significant land and air accessibility challenges,” OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said in the news release.

`This important modernization project demonstrates the commitment we share with our government to preserve public safety and uphold the law.”

The new building is accessible and was designed to meet the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver Standard, which recognizes buildings with reduced environmental impacts, according to the government announcement.

It was built as part of the $182-million OPP Modernization – Phase 2 project.

Announced in 2018, the modernization project replaced nine aging OPP facilities across the province. All nine detachments were built by Bird Capital OMP Project Co Inc. The initiative was delivered by Infrastructure Ontario through its public-private partnership (P3) model.

Dariya Baiguzhiyeva is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of Timminstoday.com. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

