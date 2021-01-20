Daily
National News

1492 Land Back Lane land defenders move traffic barricades back, MTO inspects Hwy 6 bypass

January 20, 2021 1 view

A bus that had been part of a barricade blcoking Argyle street at Caledonia has been moved back about 50 feet from the original barricade  to allow access to a nearby church . (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

By Victoria Gray

Turtle Island News Writer 

Land Defenders at 1492 Land Back Lane have moved their Argyle Street barricade back and allowed the Ministry of Transportation to inspect the Highway #6 bypass.
Skyler Williams, spokesperson for the land defenders said they moved the bus back on Tuesday night to the Caledonia Baptist Church to allow people use of the church and emergency services workers to have faster transport times to Hamilton hospitals.
The Ontario Provincial Police have not removed their barricade to allow people onto the road from Caledonia.
The MTO was on the bypass this morning and into the afternoon to survey damages. At the time the bypass was shut down there were a number of maintenance projects happening to both the road and bridges that will need to be reassessed.
There is no word on when the bypass may open for regular traffic.
Argyle Street and McKenzie Road will remain closed.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Going, going ... back 50 feet. A road blockage on Argyle street will move back about 50 feet while the Highway 6 Bypass is opened up. A statement from the 1492 Land Back Lane group said they have cleared away some debris from the bypass already and will be working to dismantle the Argyle Street barricade today. (TIN File Photo by Jim C. Powless) See story page 4.
Local News

Caledonia road blockages moving

January 20, 2021 129

Land Back Lane agrees to moving and dismantling some barricades By Lynda Powless and Victoria Gray…

Read more
Lorraine Garlow smile after getting her vaccine at the Iroquois Lodge last week. (Supplied photo)
Daily

Resident’s at Iroquois Lodge Nursing Home start getting COVID-19 vaccinations

January 20, 2021 50

By Victoria Gray Writer Residents who consented at Iroquois Lodge Nursing Home have all had COVID-19…

Read more

Leave a Reply