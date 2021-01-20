1492 Land Back Lane land defenders move traffic barricades back, MTO inspects Hwy 6 bypass

A bus that had been part of a barricade blcoking Argyle street at Caledonia has been moved back about 50 feet from the original barricade to allow access to a nearby church . (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

By Victoria Gray

Turtle Island News Writer

Land Defenders at 1492 Land Back Lane have moved their Argyle Street barricade back and allowed the Ministry of Transportation to inspect the Highway #6 bypass.

Skyler Williams, spokesperson for the land defenders said they moved the bus back on Tuesday night to the Caledonia Baptist Church to allow people use of the church and emergency services workers to have faster transport times to Hamilton hospitals.

The Ontario Provincial Police have not removed their barricade to allow people onto the road from Caledonia.

The MTO was on the bypass this morning and into the afternoon to survey damages. At the time the bypass was shut down there were a number of maintenance projects happening to both the road and bridges that will need to be reassessed.

There is no word on when the bypass may open for regular traffic.

Argyle Street and McKenzie Road will remain closed.

