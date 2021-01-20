Caledonia road blockages moving

Land Back Lane agrees to moving and dismantling some barricades By Lynda Powless and Victoria Gray Writers Work is underway to clear away and move back barricades that have plagued traffic in and around Six Nations and Caledonia. The Haudenosaunee Land Defenders at 1492 Land Back Lane (the former McKenzie Meadows Housing Development) have already cleared some debris on the Highway Six Bypass blocked after an altercation with OPP last August and will begin moving back barricades along Argyle Street on the outskirts of Caledonia today. Spokesperson Skyler Williams said barricades blocking the Hwy 6 Bypass and Hwy 6 just outside of Caledonia will come down to allow for emergency vehicles to pass through. “Unless somebody chains themselves to them they are coming down,” he said Tuesday. He said they…
