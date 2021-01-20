Local News
Caledonia road blockages moving

January 20, 2021 131 views
Going, going ... back 50 feet. A road blockage on Argyle street will move back about 50 feet while the Highway 6 Bypass is opened up. A statement from the 1492 Land Back Lane group said they have cleared away some debris from the bypass already and will be working to dismantle the Argyle Street barricade today. (TIN File Photo by Jim C. Powless) See story page 4.

Land Back Lane agrees to moving and dismantling some barricades By Lynda Powless and Victoria Gray Writers Work is underway to clear away and move back barricades that have plagued traffic in and around Six Nations and Caledonia. The Haudenosaunee Land Defenders at 1492 Land Back Lane (the former McKenzie Meadows Housing Development) have already cleared some debris on the Highway Six Bypass blocked after an altercation with OPP last August and will begin moving back barricades along Argyle Street on the outskirts of Caledonia today. Spokesperson Skyler Williams said barricades blocking the Hwy 6 Bypass and Hwy 6 just outside of Caledonia will come down to allow for emergency vehicles to pass through. “Unless somebody chains themselves to them they are coming down,” he said Tuesday. He said they…

