Grand Erie students will continue with remote learning, no date set for return to school

January 20, 2021 1 view

Brantford Ont. – Grand Erie District School Board elementary and secondary students will continue with remote learning. The announcement was made via a statement by Minister of Education Stephen Lecce late in the afternoon Wednesday Jan 20 2021. No date was provided by the government as to when in-class instruction would resume for Grand Erie students.

The announcement impacts Grand Erie elementary and secondary students and staff who were scheduled to return to in-class instruction next week (January 25). These students and staff will now remain in remote learning until further direction is provided by the province.

During remote learning, Grand Erie educators provide synchronous and asynchronous learning for students throughout the school day.

Grand Erie families who previously selected online learning through the Board’s Virtual Learning Academy are not impacted by today’s announcement.

Grand Erie District School Board represents nearly 18,000 students in 58 elementary schools and more than 7,500 students in 14 secondary schools within the city of Brantford and the counties of Brant, Haldimand, and Norfolk as well as students from Six Nations of the Grand River and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

