Eden Robinson gives First Nations readers first look at final ‘Trickster’ book

Eden Robinson is giving readers in B.C. First Nations communities a preview of the final book in her “Trickster” trilogy.

Robinson wrote in a Facebook post that she’s sent advance copies of “Return of the Trickster” to public libraries near Kitamaat Village, Kitimat and Terrace.

The author, who’s from the Haisla and Heiltsuk First Nations, warned readers that they may encounter some typos and errors that should be fixed before the book’s March release.

Robinson says the sneak peek is her way of saying thank you for all of the support she’s received.

“Return of the Trickster” rounds out Robinson’s “Trickster” series following an Indigenous teenager from Kitimat, B.C. who discovers he has magical powers passed down through generations.

The story has been adapted into a CBC series that debuted in October.

The show’s co-creator Michelle Latimer has resigned for the second season after concerns were raised about the accuracy of her claimed Indigenous ancestry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2021.

