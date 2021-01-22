Six Nations Police investigate crash that claims life

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police are investigating a two vehicle crash Thursday, Jan., 21, 2021 that has claimed the life of one of the drivers.

Police said the male driver of a Kia vehicle involved in the accident was killed in the crash.

Police said the accident at Third Line Road and Tuscarora Road occurred at about 5:41 p.m. with multiple occupants involved . Both Six Nations Ambulance and the Six Nations Fire Department were all called to the scene.

Police said a black 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck and a grey 2017 Kia Forte were involved in the crash and both vehicles sustained major damage.

Police said the Kia appeared to have been traveling at a high rate of speed northbound when it entered the intersection and hit a Chevrolet pickup truck that had pulled away from the fourway stop. Police said a female in the pickup truck, that also included children, required medical attention for injuries. Police did not provide information on any injuries to the children.

Police have notified the next of kin of the male who was operating the Kia vehicle. Six Nations Police and the OPP Collision Reconstruction team are investigating.

The road has re-opened. Police are asking anyone with information about the fatal collision to contact Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811.

Add Your Voice