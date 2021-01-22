Six Nations Police traffic stop results in three facing drug charges

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Three people are facing drug charges after Six Nations Police spotted a silver Honda Odyssey travelling on Chiefswood Road Jan., 19, 2021 that was being operated by a man known to have a history of drug charges .

Police spotted the vehicle stopping at what they said was an address known to be occupied by a man with a similar criminal history who was wanted on a surety revocation warrant.

Police began to investigate the activity of the suspects who left the residence and were spotted at a business near Hagersville. Police said the vehicle circled the building entirely, then backed into an open bay door with the rear hatch opened. Once the vehicle became mobile, Police initiated a traffic stop where they found two men in the front seats and a female in the rear.

During their search of the vehicle police saw a methamphetamine pipe on the floor between the driver and passenger seats. As a result of the search police seized a digital scale, baggies, cash, cell phones, pills, Methamphetamine, Fentanyl and Cocaine.

Police have arrested: Brian Keith Smith, 50, of Hagersville, Jason Brock Henhawk, 40, of Ohsweken and Cheryl Janice Vanevery, 25, of Ohsweken and charged them with:

– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

– Fail to Comply with Release Order: Other Than to Attend Court

– Proceeds of Crime, Under $5,000

Smith also faces an additional charge of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Methamphetamine.

The three were held for a formal bail hearing on January 20, 2021.

