Six Nations Police traffic stop results in three facing drug charges

January 22, 2021 842 views
Six Nations Police Shield

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Three people are facing drug charges after  Six Nations Police  spotted a silver Honda Odyssey  travelling on Chiefswood Road Jan., 19, 2021 that was being operated by a man known to have a history of drug charges .

Police spotted the vehicle stopping at what they said was an address known to be occupied by a man with a similar criminal history  who was wanted on a surety revocation warrant.

Police began to investigate the activity of the suspects who left the residence and were spotted at a business near Hagersville.  Police said  the vehicle circled the building entirely, then backed into an open bay door with the rear hatch opened.  Once the vehicle became mobile, Police initiated a traffic stop where they found   two men in the front seats and a female in the rear.

During their search of the vehicle police  saw a methamphetamine pipe on the floor between the driver and passenger seats.  As a result of the search police seized  a  digital scale, baggies, cash, cell phones, pills, Methamphetamine, Fentanyl and Cocaine.

Police have arrested: Brian Keith Smith, 50,  of Hagersville,   Jason Brock Henhawk, 40, of Ohsweken and Cheryl Janice Vanevery, 25,  of Ohsweken and  charged  them with:
– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl
– Fail to Comply with Release Order: Other Than to Attend Court
– Proceeds of Crime, Under $5,000
Smith also faces an additional charge of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Methamphetamine.

The three were held for a formal bail hearing on January 20, 2021.

