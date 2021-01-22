Squamish Nation now has `COVID Guardians’ to guide members through the pandemic 

By Elisia Seeber

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Squamish Nation has launched a new program to help guide its community members through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nation has introduced a team of `COVID Guardians’ to offer extra support to community members in isolation, educate and raise awareness of the virus and provincial health officer restrictions, and to report on any issues that may arise.

Syetaxtn, Chris Lewis, Squamish nation spokesperson, said the new program was already having a positive impact, sharing the news in a Facebook update to members.

“It’s a new program to assist our community through the pandemic and to also ensure that there is public awareness and the information gets out,” he said in the latest video update on Jan. 15.

“The guardians are here to ensure safety and engage with members of the public to make sure that the residents and everybody in our community are aware of the physical distancing directives and to provide education around public etiquette and courtesies and shared outdoor spaces.

“They’ll also help maintain and prevent any COVID exposures within the community through continued education and prevention.”

There are five guardians, three for North Vancouver and two for the Squamish Valley, who report to the nation’s emergency co-ordinator, David Harrison, and to the emergency operations director, Paul Wick.

Syetaxtn said so far the guardians had been busy checking in with community members that are in isolation, or quarantining, delivering COVID lawn signs and care packages to households, and fixing and repairing damaged and vandalized signs throughout the community.

“They patrol high exposure areas and help clean up the community, so I really want to thank them for the work that they’re doing,” he said,

Syetaxtn said the guardians would also be helping with the rollout of vaccinations in the community. Vaccinations have already started in 169 First Nations, Inuit, and Metis communities across Canada, according to Indigenous Services Canada.

“In the coming months, you can see our guardians assisting in the setup operation of the upcoming Squamish nation COVID vaccination site,” said Syetaxtn.

“We’re continuing to work with Vancouver Coastal Health and health authorities to ensure that those sites are set up and we’re in the queue.”

While plans are in the works, Syetaxtn said there was “no update in terms of when the nation will receive the current vaccine.”

“We are in conversations, though, in terms of our home care assistants, in terms of getting them vaccinated because we know that they’re supporting our most vulnerable,” he said.

He added that the nation’s older adults and elders were a priority for vaccinations in B.C.

“The age requirement for indigenous adults will be lower than the rest of the population due to the higher rate of health risks to our elders and other factors that have affected access to quality health care,” said Syetaxtn.

“So, our elders will be in that queue.”

During the members update, Khelsilem, Dustin Rivers, Squamish Nation spokesperson, confirmed there are active COVID-19 cases in the nation’s community at this time, but they did not have exact case numbers to provide.

“The nation does not receive names of any confirmed cases or members advised to self-isolate or quarantine unless the members voluntarily share that information with us and give us permission to share that information publicly,” he said.

Earlier this month he told North Shore News the nation temporarily closed its main office at 320 Seymour Boulevard, from Jan. 6 to 11, due to a COVID-19 exposure, and those involved were taking the “necessary precautions.” He said there were a number of other active cases in the community which weren’t related to the office exposure.

He added that there had been no cluster events in the community since the summer. Up until Sep. 23, 2020 there had been a total of 43 confirmed cases – 39 lab-confirmed, four epi-linked, for the nation.

Since then, Khelsilem said “they have all been minor cases, contained through contact tracing and isolating.”

In First Nations communities across B.C., as of Jan. 20, Indigenous Services Canada is aware of a total of 1,377 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. ISC said Across Canada, numbers had “reached an all-time new high this week” with a total of 14,200 positive cases _ 5,409 active cases, 124 deaths, and 8,667 recoveries.

“A number of communities are experiencing mounting cases, and ISC is taking measures to mitigate risks, including meeting regularly with local health services in Indigenous communities and engaging with provincial and other federal department representatives in an effort to assess on-going community needs,” a Government of Canada release stated.

Khelsilem commended the community for its ongoing efforts to follow the PHO recommendations and restrictions.

“You’ve done an amazing job of helping protect the community from the spread of the virus,” he said, adding he understood how difficult it had been to not be able follow usual traditions and spiritual practices in hard times.

“As we get through this, I just want to continue to thank and encourage our community to work very hard to stay by these health orders that are set in stone to help protect our community.

“We’re all in this together, and of course, we will all get through this together.”

The community can reach out to the Squamish Nation’s Guardians by calling 604-374-2687 or can contact the Member Services Department on 604-982-7610 during office hours or 604-505-3776 after hours for care packages and support.

