Former casino CEO and actress flew to Yukon to get COVID-19 vaccination get ticketed

The Chief of the White River First Nation is calling for harsher penalties for a wealthy Vancouver couple who had chartered a private plane to the isolated northern community so that they could jump the COVID-19 queue and get shots intended to protect vulnerable Indigenous elders .
Casino CEO Rod Baker, 55, and his actress wife, Ekaterina Baker, 32, were ticketed and charged in Whitehorse on Thursday for breaking Yukon’s Civil Emergency Measures Act by disobeying isolation requirements. The maximum penality is a $575 fine or six months in jail or both, for failing to self isolate and failing to behave in a manner consistent with their declaration, according to the tickets filed in the court registry. Both received tickets at the Whitehorse airport on Jan. 21, according to court records.
The former casino CEO and his actress wife were required by territorial law to isolate for 14 days upon arrival at Whitehorse but allegedly took a private plane to the remote community of Beaver Creek to receive the Moderna vaccine.The couple has 30 days to pay the ticket or plead not guilty and receive a court date to challenge the ticket.
Beaver Creek was chosen as a priority to receive the vaccine because it’s a remote border community.
The couple identified themselves as new workers from a nearby hotel misleading the mobile clinic staff in Beaver Creek. But clinic officials became suspicious when they began asking people for a ride to the airport shortly after getting their shots. Yukon Community Services Minister John Streicker said. “People were like, ‘Well, why would you be going to the airport?’” he told the CBC.
On Monday, Great Canadian Gaming Corp. announced that Rod Baker has stepped down as its president and chief executive. Baker was also a member of Great Canadian Gaming’s board of directors. In 2019, he was compensated $10,643,072 by Great Canadian Gaming according to the company’s financial statements.
In a statement Monday night, the Great Canadian Gaming Corp. said while it does not comment on personal matters relating to former employees the company will not tolerate staff who do not comply with strict compliance policies in regards to travel. “Great Canadian’s board of directors has no tolerance for actions that run counter to the company’s objectives and values. Since the onset of the pandemic our overriding focus as a company has been on doing everything we can to keep our people healthy, and to enable our communities to combat the spread of COVID-19,” Great Canadian Gaming Corp. Chuck Keeling said.
Baker had been appointed president in 2010 and became CEO in 2011. The company owns 20 casinos in B.C.,. New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Ontario. In 2020 the corporation was caught up in an inquiry into allegations of money-laundering in B.C. casinos.
His wife Ekaterina Baker, 32, is a Russian-born actress whose recent credits include the 2020 films “Fatman” and “Chick Fight.”
White River First Nations elders were awaiting their own vaccines when the couple arrived and received theirs. “When I first saw a picture of the couple today my first thought was privilege,” White River First Nation member and COVID-19 Inter-agency lead Janet VanderMeer told media Monday. She said the couple flew into the Nation’s traditional territory, lied to officials, and took two vaccines from those who need it the most.
“Our oldest resident of Beaver Creek, who is 88 years old, was in the same room as this couple. My mom, who’s palliative, was in the same room as this couple… Probably the two most vulnerable members of our community were in the same room and the risk of exposure that this privileged couple, how do you justify a $500 fine?”
“I think of the risks they put our elders, our seniors, members of our community. It’s outrageous. That’s gotta be jail time. I can’t see anything less. For what our community has been through the last few days. The exhaustion. It’s just mind-boggling,” VanderMeer said.
Whie River First Nation Chief Angela Demit
White River First Nation Chief Angela Demit said she has been in contact with the government and RCMP. “We implore all Canadians to respect the vaccination rollout process and to not take similar actions. While we understand many want to have a vaccination immediately, it is not appropriate to skirt the rules put in place and approach our community in this way, ” Chief Angela Demit said.
In the statement, White River First Nation said the “lenient punishment” is not appropriate for the actions of the accused, “given the potentially lethal effects to our community.” The First Nation is urging the Yukon government and the RCMP to pursue a “more just punishment.”
White River First Nation is also concerned with how they learned of the incident. Chief Demit said they learned about the incident through the media not the Yukon government. She said they will now be seeking a “formalized communication protocol” with the Yukon government so that something like this doesn’t happen again
B.C’s Provincial Health Officer Dr Bonnie Hentry responded to the incident during the daily COVID-19 update Monday. Dr. Bonnie Henry said “I think they should be ashamed of themselves. They put a community at risk for their own gain and that is appalling.”
B.C. Solicitor-General Mike Farnworth called despicable. He told the Vancouver Sun “I can’t believe I’ve ever seen or heard of such a despicable, disgusting sense of entitlement and lack of a moral compass,” said Farnworth, whose portfolio includes public safety.
On Friday, Yukon Community Services Minister John Streicker said he was outraged that a couple had allegedly chartered a flight to Beaver Creek to get the shots only two days after arriving in the territory, despite declaring they would follow the mandatory two-week self-isolation protocol.
A mobile vaccine team had been administering the vaccine to the isolated community of around 100 people in Beaver Creek, including members of the White River First Nation. Beaver Creek is about 450 kilometres northwest of Whitehorse near the Alaska border. Northern communities that are hours from a hospital and lack resources to deal with an outbreak are a priority to receive vaccinations.
Territorial enforcement officers received a call about the couple, who were later intercepted at the Whitehorse Airport. The tickets list the Bakers as living in Vancouver.
