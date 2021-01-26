Daily
Alaska illustrator Michaela Goade becomes first Native American to win Caldecott Medal 

January 26, 2021 22 views

Illustrator Michaela Goade is first Native American to win the Randolph Caldecott Medal for best children’s picture story. Cited for “We Are Water Protectors.” By Hillel Italie THE ASSOCIATED PRESS NEW YORK- Illustrator Michaela Goade became the first Native American to win the prestigious Randolph Caldecott Medal for best children’s picture story, cited for “We Are Water Protectors,” a celebration of nature and condemnation of the “black snake” Dakota Access Pipeline. “I am really honoured and proud,” the 30-year-old Goade told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. “I think it’s really important for young people and aspiring book makers and other creative people to see this.” Tae Keller’s chapter book “When You Trap a Tiger,” in which a young Korean-American explores her identity and her heritage through her grandmother’s…

