COVID 19 vaccines for the elderly in Manitoba could start in March: government 

WINNIPEG- Manitoba health officials say they plan to start having COVID-19 vaccines available for the general population, starting with the elderly, in March.

The government has laid out its vaccine distribution plan with general timelines, and warns a lot could change depending on national supplies.

So far, the vaccines have been targeted to health-care workers in high-risk settings and people living in personal care homes.

Dr. Joss Reimer, a member of the province’s vaccine task force, says that in March the province plans to offer vaccines in to a broader range of health-care workers and all Manitobans over 95.

The age minimum will be reduced quickly by one-year increments, and people in their 50s could be eligible by April or May.

The province says it will lay out vaccine plans for First Nations in the coming days, and is looking at whether to have a plan for essential workers separate from the general population.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27,

Add Your Voice