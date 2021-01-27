Local News
MTO assessing damage to roads in Six Nations land rights issue

January 27, 2021 131 views
A road block by 1492 Land Back Lane defenders has been moved back to allow access to a nearby church along with access to the Highway 6 Bypass. But roads could remain closed for several weeks before MTO can repair damage. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

Land Back Lane agrees to moving and dismantling some barricades By Victoria Gray Writer Land Defenders at 1492 Land Back Lane have moved their barricades back and allowed the Ministry of Transportation Ontario to inspect the Highway #6 bypass, but the MTO has no idea when it will be usable. “We will not reopen the highway until it is safe to do so,” an MTO spokesperson said. Skyler Williams, spokesperson for the Land Defenders said they moved the bus and other debris back about 50 feet on January 19, overnight to the Caledonia Baptist Church to allow people use of the church and emergency services workers faster transport times to Hamilton hospitals. He said no work had been done by January 22 on the road since the barricades were moved….

