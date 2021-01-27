MTO assessing damage to roads in Six Nations land rights issue

Land Back Lane agrees to moving and dismantling some barricades By Victoria Gray Writer Land Defenders at 1492 Land Back Lane have moved their barricades back and allowed the Ministry of Transportation Ontario to inspect the Highway #6 bypass, but the MTO has no idea when it will be usable. “We will not reopen the highway until it is safe to do so,” an MTO spokesperson said. Skyler Williams, spokesperson for the Land Defenders said they moved the bus and other debris back about 50 feet on January 19, overnight to the Caledonia Baptist Church to allow people use of the church and emergency services workers faster transport times to Hamilton hospitals. He said no work had been done by January 22 on the road since the barricades were moved….



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice