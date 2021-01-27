Daily
Saskatchewan to build monument for residential school survivors at Government House

January 27, 2021 28 views

REGINA-Saskatchewan plans to build a monument to honour survivors of Canada’s residential schools.

Premier Scott Moe says in a statement the monument is to be located at Government House and will serve to heal and educate.

Lt.-Gov. Russell Mirasty

Lt.-Gov. Russell Mirasty, the province’s first Indigenous person to serve in the post, says he will be talking to residential school survivors, elders and knowledge keepers throughout the winter about the monument.

More details around its construction will be shared once those talks are over.

Building monuments to honour survivors was one of the “calls to action” put forward by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which heard testimony from hundreds of former students about the abuses they suffered at the schools.

The commission estimates about 20 of those schools operated in Saskatchewan from the 1880s to the 1990s.

Residential schools were operated by the federal government and run by churches of various denominations, mostly Roman Catholic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27,

 

