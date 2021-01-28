Wikwemikong chief of police charged with sexual assault 

By Colleen Romaniuk

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Provincial police have charged a Manitoulin Island resident following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault.

Members of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch arrested 44-year-old Terry McCaffery from Manitowaning, according to a press release.

The Manitoulin Expositor identified McCaffery as the chief of police for the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service.

This identification was not explicitly stated in the OPP press release.

Wikwemikong Police Service Staff Sgt. Greg Mishibinijima said he cannot confirm any information other than Terry McCaffery is the chief of police.

There will be a board meeting later Wednesday, he added, and more information will be available at that time.

McCaffery was charged with sexual assault in relation to an investigation that began last year. The OPP said officers received information from an individual who had been the victim of sexual assault in 2019.

“The OPP will not comment further on specifics of this matter as that information is before the courts,” the release said.

“A publication ban is in place to prevent revealing information pertaining to the victim or their identity.”

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are urged to call the OPP’s non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122.

Contact CrimeStoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.

When hired in 2018, McCaffrey was described by the service as an experienced First Nation policing veteran with more than 22 years of service from across Canada.

He had worked for the Dakota Ojibway Police Service in Manitoba, Blood Tribe Police Service and Tsuu T’ina Nation Police Service in Alberta.

Just before joining the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service, he had spent 10 years with the Treaty Three Police Service in Kenora.

McCaffrey started his policing career in 1996 where he was trained at the RCMP Training Academy, Depot in Regina, Sask.

As for this case, police reminded everyone that victims of sexual assault are not alone. If you need support or know of someone who does, there are local resources available to help, such as Ontario Victim Services (OVS) or the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres (OCRCC).

You are strongly encouraged to seek help and/or report incidents to police, the OPP added.

Colleen Romaniuk s a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Sudbury Star. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

