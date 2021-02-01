Six Nations Ohsweken Public Health Identifies COVID-19 Cases As Result of Midwinters Ceremonies

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations public health unit are asking community members who attended Midwinter ceremonies to get tested for COVID-19 after one couple who attended tested positive.

Ohsweken Public Health (OPA) identified positive cases from those that attended ceremonies from January 15 to the 26. Six Nations Elected Council communications said Six Nations received notice over the weekend of the positive cases. The statement did not identify the specific location.

The statement said the “OPH are pleading with the community to seek immediate testing for COVID-19, if they attended the ceremonies (masked or not), or came into contact with other members who attended the ceremony.”

OPH is also asking Six Nations people who maybe “experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or feel they may have engaged in any high risk activities that would make them susceptible to COVID-19 please book your test online today.” OPH swaid even those experiences mild symptoms should seeking testing as soon as possible and to self-isolate while they await test results or if you have been contacted by public health to remain in self-isolation until cleared.

“This COVID-19 pandemic is very mentally draining on everyone, testing is not about shaming members but more so about reducing further spread into the community and we are pleading with members to come forward to be tested.” Said Director of Health Services, Lori Davis Hill.

Those battling COVID-19 are encouraged to maintain connections with the local public health office and to contact them for further guidance, or concerns on member’s certain circumstances at 519-445-2672.

The statement said “as First Nations peoples we have conquered, endured and persevered through the most horrific of times – let this be no different and let us show our warrior strength each of us has within. Keeping a good mind, seeking strength, wisdom and guidance to continue this fight against COVID-19 and requesting help, spiritually to help protect our community is needed.”

OPH is also urging community members to please do your part in our fight against COVID-19.

Community testing is encouraged more than even before, please book your test online at www.sixnationscovid19.ca. For members that cannot use the online booking service are encouraged to call the Assessment Centre at 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909.

