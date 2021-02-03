1492 Land Back Lane spokesman Skylar Williams looks over Ministry of Transportation work ongoing on the Highway 6 Bypass opened a week ago to provide emergency vehicle access during the current Six Nations land dispute of the McKenzie Meadows housing development outside of Caledonia. MTO workers are actually doing road repairs left unfinished when an OPP raid sparked a protest shutting down roadways through the area. Work to damages during the protest has almost finished. (Photo By Jim C. Powless.)…



