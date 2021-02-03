Grand Erie District School Board students heading back to school Feb., 8

BRANTFORD, ONT- All Grand Erie District School Board (GEDSB) students are heading back to in school instruction Monday, Feb., 8.

Minister of Education Stephen Lecce announced that in-class instruction will resume on Monday (February 8) for students in most southwestern Ontario school boards.

All Grand Erie elementary and secondary students and staff will return to in-class learning next week, following five weeks of remote learning from home. Grand Erie Learning Alternatives (GELA) will also resume in-class instruction.

“We’re thrilled that our students and staff will be back in their buildings together where important in-person connections and activities take place,” said JoAnna Roberto, Director of Education.

“We know the past few weeks have been challenging, particularly for our parents and families. We are incredibly grateful for their ongoing efforts to support student learning during this time, and we’re pleased to see that the transition back to school starts at the beginning of the week, which should make it much easier on families.”

Important health and safety reminders for families with students returning to in-class learning:

Last month, the Ministry of Education updated its COVID-19 guidelines, making masks mandatory for all students in Grades 1-3

On January 25, Grand Erie District School Board Trustees passed a motion making masks mandatory for all students in Kindergarten

This means that when in-class instruction returns on February 8, all Grand Erie students (Kindergarten to Grade 12) will be required to wear masks at school or while using Grand Erie services offered by Student Transportation Services Brant Haldimand Norfolk (STSBHN)

The Ministry of Education’s new guidelines for COVID-19 also requires students and staff to wear masks outside, when physical distancing cannot be maintained

On January 25, enhanced COVID-19 screening protocols were put in place for all education staff working in school buildings

Enhanced COVID-19 screening protocols for secondary students will begin February 8. Grand Erie principals will communicate with students and families how this new screening process will work in the next few days

For the latest COVID-19 information, visit www.granderie.ca or follow the Board on Twitter (@GEDSB). Families can also contact Grand Erie via email (info@granderie.ca) or phone (519-756-6301 or Toll Free: 1-888-548-8878).

Grand Erie District School Board represents nearly 18,000 students in 58 elementary schools and more than 7,500 students in 14 secondary schools within the city of Brantford and the counties of Brant, Haldimand, and Norfolk as well as students from Six Nations of the Grand River and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

