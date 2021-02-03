Louise Bernice Halfe chosen as Canada’s new parliamentary poet laureate 

OTTAWA- Renowned writer Louise Bernice Halfe, also known by the Cree name Sky Dancer, has been named Canada’s new parliamentary poet laureate. Halfe, who was raised on Saddle Lake Reserve and attended Blue Quills Residential School in central Alberta, is the ninth poet to hold the position and the first to hail from an Indigenous community. The Saskatoon-area wordsmith has won accolades for weaving Cree language and teachings into her works, and previously served as Saskatchewan’s second poet laureate. A trained social worker, Halfe also works with Opik, a circle of Indigenous elders that supports apprehended children and their families. In a news release announcing her appointment on Wednesday, Halfe said it’s a privilege to bring First Nations’ voices and stories to the forefront. Appointed for a two-year term, the…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice