Daily
National News

NLL scraps plans for abbreviated 2020 21 season, wants to begin full campaign in fall 

February 3, 2021 26 views

PHILADELPHIA- The National Lacrosse League has cancelled plans for an abbreviated 2020-21 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The league said in a statement it will now focus on starting a full season this fall.

The NLL had said in October it was targeting the weekend of April 9-11 to begin a 2020-21 campaign. The season has traditionally started in December or January.

The NLL suspended its 2019-20 in March due to the global pandemic. It was eventually cancelled.

The NLL has five Canadian teams, the Halifax Thunderbirds, Toronto Rock, Saskatchewan Rush, Calgary Roughnecks and Vancouver Warriors, and eight American teams. A new team,  Panther City Lacrosse Club in Fort Worth, Texas, is expected to join the league when it resumes.

“We have gone through many scenarios, including playing a bubble season in Canada in April, but the logistical challenges, including the recently announced tighter travel and quarantine restrictions across the Canadian border have required us to pivot,” NLL commissioner Nick Sakiewicz said in a release.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2021.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Grand Erie District School Board students heading back to school Feb., 8

February 3, 2021 84

BRANTFORD, ONT- All Grand Erie District School Board (GEDSB) students are heading back to in school…

Read more
Daily

Louise Bernice Halfe chosen as Canada’s new parliamentary poet laureate 

February 3, 2021 16

OTTAWA- Renowned writer Louise Bernice Halfe, also known by the Cree name Sky Dancer, has been…

Read more

Leave a Reply