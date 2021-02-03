Ohsweken Public Health calls for COVID-19 tests after event

COVID-19 has taken life of second Six Nations person

By Victoria Gray

Writer

A second Six Nations’ resident has passed away from COVID-19.

In a statement Tuesday (Feb.,2 2021) Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) expressed their “heartfelt condolences, thoughts, and prayers” to the families of the deceased as they mourn the loss of their loved one.

Ohsweken Public Health (OPH) says there are currently 10 active COVID-19 cases at Six Nations ( as of Feb., 2, 2021),

Six Nations has had a total of 153 positive cases since March when the pandemic started in Canada, of those cases 141 are resolved.

OPH is asking anyone who attended in-person Mid-Winter ceremonies in January to get tested for COVID-19 after new positive cases were traced to the ceremonies.

OPH are asking all those who attended to get tested for COVID-19 whether they wore a mask or not during the ceremonies held between Jan. 15 and 26. Close contacts of people who attended should also get tested.

SNEC said in a statement despite the longevity of the pandemic and stay at home measures, the community must press on.

“We acknowledge the community’s fatigue from COVID-19, but we must remain diligent in our response for our Elders and most vulnerable. We must continue to consider their health whenever deciding to leave the safety of our homes,” it said

COVID-19 transmissions can happen at an alarmingly high rate and It is very easily spread without knowing because people can have the virus without showing any symptoms.

The first death related to COVID-19 came just two weeks after Six Nations declared a state of emergency and was announced on April, 8, 2020.

“The Elected Council are sending their thoughts, prayers and good medicine to those families affected by the recent loss related to COVID-19 and to those members currently battling COVID-19,” SNEC said in a statement.

SNEC is thanking community members who are diligently practicing and adhering to safety guidelines and continuing to protect the community and reminding everyone that to continue following those guidelines.

“We need all community members to take a stance and help prevent any further spread of the virus, such as constant hand washing, cleaning of commonly touched surfaces, staying home as much as possible to avoid community transmission, or staying six feet apart from those members not from your immediate household and wearing your mask when around others that do not live in your household,” SNEC said.

There have been 10 cases added in the last seven days, three over the weekend.

Last week the assessment centre preformed 114 tests, there were 26 people in the community showing symptoms. People aged 20 to 39 remain the group with the most positive cases followed by those aged 40 to 64. Females continue to have the most positive COVID-19 infections on reserve with 51.7 per cent of COVID-19 cases and 48.2 per cent have been in males.

Six Nations sits at 116 cases per 100,000 people, where Brantford has 35 per 100,000, Haldimand-Norfolk has 63, Hamilton sits at 97 and Toronto has 166 cases per 100,000 people.

To book a free test online at www.sixnationscovid19.ca or call 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909.

