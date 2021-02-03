Six Nations community members urged not to cross international border to USA

By Victoria Gray and Lynda Powless

Turtle Island News Writers

Six Nations COVID-19 Update (20) SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations community members who return to the community after crossing the border into the USA or leaving the province must quarantine for 14 days or could face a fine of up to $1000.

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) released a statement Wednesday noting that Six Nations Police Services (SNPS) are facing a consistent number of community members who travel across the border despite the community’s Black Level Alert status, requiring residents to only leave home for essential purposes.

“Each community member must do their part by following the health and safety measures that protect against COVID-19. It needs to be stressed to the community that they should only be travelling for essential purposes,” Lori Davis Hill, Director of Health Services said. Six Nations postiive COVID-19 cases rose to 11 Wednesday, Feb., 3, 2021 and a total of 157 cases.

SNPS is given a list of travellers re-entering the community from the Canada Border Services Agency in order to check on them to make sure they are following their mandatory 14-day quarantine to ensure they do not have COVID-19 before they resume their daily activities in the community, including work, groceries and medical appointments during the Black Level Alert status.

SNPS can fine those who do not follow quarantine procedures a set fine of $1,000, under the Federal Statute Quarantine Act.

Rebecca Purdy, a senior spokesperson the for Canada Border Services Agency said between January 1 and December 31, 2020 more than 161,000 First Nations band members crossed at a port of entry in Ontario.

“Specifically, this is the number of First Nations travellers who used one of the following identification documents: Secure Certificate of Indian Status, Certificate of Indian Status, Temporary Confirmation of Registration document or Enhanced Tribal Card (issued by the United States). However, First Nations travellers may present another eligible travel document, such as a passport or NEXUS card. If this is the case, reporting systems will not indicate whether the traveller is a First Nations member,” she said.

Six Nations Public Health is also raising concerns about community members who are not following self-isolation protocols after coming in close contact with a person who is COVID-19 positive or recent travel.

“To clarify, if you are quarantining or self-isolating this means that you are to stay home for a minimum of 14 days or until otherwise directed by Ohsweken Public Health,” SNEC said in a statement.

The Canadian Border Services and federal government also require travellers to quarantine for 14 days and to enter the country people must pass COVID-19 screening questions.

SNPS can fine community members who do not self isolate, host social gatherings or do not follow protocols for businesses $750 under the Reopening Act of Ontario.

However Six Nations Police Chief Darren Montour said police will respond to large gatherings. “If we receive any calls in regards to large gatherings we will respond and investigate. Working in conjunction with HCCC, SNEC and Public Health we want to ensure the safety and health of everyone here at Six Nations.:”

He said SNPS did not receive any complaints about any recent large gatherings. However, he said in two recent events, a large funeral and midwinter ceremonies police were contacted.

“Family members did contact us and state that Covid regulations would be in place for those paying their respects to Mr (Ken) Hill, mask wearing, sanitizing, social distancing, specified entrance and exit and limiting the amount of persons inside the residence.”

He said police will respect the privacy of community members going through funerals in the community. “As you are aware funerals for community members are very tragic and sad for family and friends and the SNPS do not attend and are leaving the onus on the family to ensure Covid-19 guideline are followed,” said SN Police Chief Montour.

He said the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) representatives did contact the SNPS regarding Midwinter Ceremonies.

“The HCCC reached out to SNPS as well with regard to Midwinter Ceremonies at the Longhouses. They advised that public health guidelines would be followed there as well. Again, we received no calls for service to either Longhouse.”

He said police will and do respond to calls over large gatherings.

“If we receive any calls in regards to large gatherings we will respond and investigate. Working in conjunction with HCCC, SNEC and Public Health we want to ensure the safety and health of everyone here at Six Nations,” he said.

Community members are required to quarantine for 14 days if they have travelled out-of-province or across the border as per Ohsweken Public Health guidelines. This quarantine or self-isolation is mandatory for travellers or those who have come into close contact with COVID-19, or they have tested positive and may be unwittingly spreading the virus.

“Both of these isolation measures are the most effective tools to ensure that COVID-19 does not continue to spread within the community and across the province, and if followed more closely, will bring us back to normal that much sooner and allow us to once again gather safely with family and friends,” SNEC said. “However, these guidelines will only be effective if each member of our community commits to following them, including orders to quarantine or self-isolate.”

Add Your Voice