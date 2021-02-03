Local News
ticker

Two years of previous band audits rejected, new finance director says

February 3, 2021 72 views

By Victoria Gray Writer Trying to move to a 10-year funding model is proving difficult because financial reports from Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) were rejected by Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) for 2018 and 2019. Ana Cecile Perez, SNEC Finance Director presented what she called a process update to the General Finance committee on Monday and said in order to apply for the multi-year funding model her team has to present a five-year audit but have learned they have go back and figure out what happened in 2018 and 2019. “ISC told me it has not been done, the two last reports in 2018-19 were rejected because they did not have enough information,” Perez told the SNEC finance committee Monday. She said. “The opening balance, how much has been spent…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Grand Erie District School Board students heading back to school Feb., 8

February 3, 2021 84

BRANTFORD, ONT- All Grand Erie District School Board (GEDSB) students are heading back to in school…

Read more
Daily

Louise Bernice Halfe chosen as Canada’s new parliamentary poet laureate 

February 3, 2021 16

OTTAWA- Renowned writer Louise Bernice Halfe, also known by the Cree name Sky Dancer, has been…

Read more